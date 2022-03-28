Nomura lifts United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE: UMC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.43% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.42%. The company report on March 4, 2022 that UMC Reports Sales for February 2022.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of February 2022.

Over the last 12 months, UMC stock rose by 6.91%. The one-year United Microelectronics Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.43. The average equity rating for UMC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.22 billion, with 2.45 billion shares outstanding and 2.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.02M shares, UMC stock reached a trading volume of 19119421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMC shares is $12.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for United Microelectronics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for United Microelectronics Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8.40 to $7.30, while Bernstein kept a Underperform rating on UMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Microelectronics Corporation is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for UMC in the course of the last twelve months was 15.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

UMC Stock Performance Analysis:

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.42. With this latest performance, UMC shares gained by 2.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.07 for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.72, while it was recorded at 9.37 for the last single week of trading, and 10.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United Microelectronics Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.81 and a Gross Margin at +31.96. United Microelectronics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.19.

Return on Total Capital for UMC is now 13.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.95. Additionally, UMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.United Microelectronics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

UMC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Microelectronics Corporation go to 34.10%.

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] Insider Position Details

Positions in United Microelectronics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE:UMC] by around 27,760,641 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 32,380,159 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 52,614,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,755,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMC stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,019,963 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,434,313 shares during the same period.