Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] is -55.07% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] loss -21.67% or -0.65 points to close at $2.35 with a heavy trading volume of 181356500 shares. The company report on March 24, 2022 that Leading Publication ‘Wccf Tech’ Reports Mullen Automotive Continues to Receive Strong Interest From a Growing and Devoted Group of Mullen FIVE Enthusiasts.

The Wccf Tech article listed Mullen’s ownership of an EV manufacturing facility in Mississippi, solid reviews of the Mullen FIVE EV crossover, and exciting new developments in battery technology as being the key factors driving interest in Mullen Automotive.

Strong Demand for the FIVE EV Crossover Continues Momentum for Mullen Automotive.

It opened the trading session at $2.81, the shares rose to $2.90 and dropped to $2.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MULN points out that the company has recorded -73.98% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -351.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 96.23M shares, MULN reached to a volume of 181356500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for MULN stock

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.97. With this latest performance, MULN shares gained by 279.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.39 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.13, while it was recorded at 3.00 for the last single week of trading, and 7.53 for the last 200 days.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]

There are presently around $3 million, or 3.40% of MULN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: CETERA ADVISOR NETWORKS LLC with ownership of 219,700, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 28.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 195,101 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.46 million in MULN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.44 million in MULN stock with ownership of nearly -2.899% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mullen Automotive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:MULN] by around 595,451 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 242,363 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 332,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,170,239 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MULN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 537,965 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 86,306 shares during the same period.