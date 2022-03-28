Morgan Stanley lifts Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] price surged by 0.56 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on March 23, 2022 that OCEANIA CRUISES APPOINTS FRANK DEL RIO JR. AS CHIEF SALES & MARKETING OFFICER.

Industry Veteran and Brand Co-Founder to Provide Global Vision and Strategic Direction.

Oceania Cruises, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, announced the appointment of Frank Del Rio Jr. as Chief Sales & Marketing Officer for the brand. As Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Del Rio will be responsible for all sales and marketing activities across the globe and lead the teams based in the brand’s offices in Miami, Southampton, Sydney, and Sao Paulo. This appointment marks Del Rio’s return to the company and a continuation of his 14-year tenure, which ran from 2003 through 2017.

A sum of 19460153 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 23.09M shares. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares reached a high of $20.22 and dropped to a low of $19.635 until finishing in the latest session at $19.86.

The one-year NCLH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.52. The average equity rating for NCLH stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $26.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.21.

NCLH Stock Performance Analysis:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 2.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.92 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.12, while it was recorded at 19.71 for the last single week of trading, and 23.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -386.77 and a Gross Margin at -249.20. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -695.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.28.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,572 million, or 55.80% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,610,779, which is approximately 0.878% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,203,397 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $421.1 million in NCLH stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $364.77 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 48.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

316 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 40,868,435 shares. Additionally, 231 investors decreased positions by around 16,327,925 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 173,032,102 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,228,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,344,845 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 6,115,398 shares during the same period.