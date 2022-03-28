Market cap of Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] reaches 108.10M – now what?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ: IMPP] closed the trading session at $1.72 on 03/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.58, while the highest price level was $1.91. The company report on March 27, 2022 that Imperial Petroleum Inc. Announces the Date For the Release of the Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months 2021 Financial and Operating Results, Conference Call and Webcast.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum product and crude oil seaborne transportation services announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and twelve months’ operating and financial results for the period ended December 31, 2021 before the market opens in New York on March 29, 2022.

On March 29, 2022 at 11:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company’s operations and outlook.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.63 percent and weekly performance of -27.43 percent. The stock has performed 9.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 35.81M shares, IMPP reached to a volume of 64617353 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Imperial Petroleum Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for IMPP in the course of the last twelve months was 25.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

IMPP stock trade performance evaluation

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.43.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.12 for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8632, while it was recorded at 1.7280 for the last single week of trading.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 4.30% of IMPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMPP stocks are: GLENDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 799,447, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; MSD PARTNERS, L.P., holding 439,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.76 million in IMPP stocks shares; and TOWERVIEW LLC, currently with $0.68 million in IMPP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ:IMPP] by around 2,212,919 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,212,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMPP stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,212,919 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.