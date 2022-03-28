Market cap of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] reaches 6.22B – now what?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] price plunged by -1.61 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on March 23, 2022 that CDC, Concentric by Ginkgo and XpresCheck® Publish Results of CDC COVID-19 Air Travel Biosecurity Program at International Airports.

The joint, voluntary COVID-19 testing program successfully identified Omicron sublineages BA.2 and BA.3 weeks before the next reported U.S. detections.

Concentric by Ginkgo, the public health and biosecurity initiative of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), today released new findings from its joint SARS-CoV-2 monitoring program with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and XpresCheck®, a subsidiary of XpresSpa Group, Inc (Nasdaq: XSPA). The findings, published in a preprint yesterday on medRxiv, outline how this voluntary Traveler-Based SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Surveillance program operates as an early warning system and closes a gap in national public health security. The program was the first in the nation to identify Omicron sublineages BA.2 and BA.3, weeks before they were reported elsewhere in the United States.

A sum of 26420470 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.19M shares. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $3.68 and dropped to a low of $3.44 until finishing in the latest session at $3.66.

The one-year DNA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 67.15. The average equity rating for DNA stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNA shares is $11.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on DNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

DNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.00. With this latest performance, DNA shares dropped by -20.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.95% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.29 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.56, while it was recorded at 3.41 for the last single week of trading, and 9.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,500.00. Additionally, DNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.00 and a Current Ratio set at 20.00.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,185 million, or 77.70% of DNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with ownership of 311,971,018, which is approximately 2.98% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., holding 111,566,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $408.33 million in DNA stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $400.59 million in DNA stock with ownership of nearly 20.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNA] by around 148,914,581 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 34,922,519 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 686,410,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 870,247,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNA stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 71,185,927 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 14,973,835 shares during the same period.