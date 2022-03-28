Market cap of Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] reaches 28.37M – now what?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BRQS] slipped around -0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.23 at the close of the session, down -7.95%. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Borqs’ Solar Energy Storage Business Unit Anticipates Benefitting from High Fossil Fuel Price Environment.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, “Borqs”, or the “Company”) is a global provider of 5G wireless solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and innovative clean energy, with operations in the U.S., India and China. Recently, the oil price has extended to well over $100/barrel due to geo-political tensions. The fossil fuel energy prices, including crude oil, coal and natural gas, are expected to stay high in the foreseeable future.

Borqs’ recently acquired Holu Hou Energy (HHE) is engaged in the innovative solar energy storage business, and is poised to benefit from such high fossil fuel energy prices due to expected pricing efficiencies compared to fossil fuels. Borqs is committed to building a sustainable business that can reduce carbon emission and offers cost efficient clean energy solutions to the U.S. residential market. HHE’s experienced management team and staff are currently working industrially on multiple solar projects in Hawaii, and plan to enter into the continental U.S. market in 2022.

Borqs Technologies Inc. stock is now -39.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BRQS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.2504 and lowest of $0.2208 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.65, which means current price is +2.72% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, BRQS reached a trading volume of 13677664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borqs Technologies Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

How has BRQS stock performed recently?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.69. With this latest performance, BRQS shares dropped by -22.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.68 for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3138, while it was recorded at 0.2441 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5783 for the last 200 days.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] shares currently have an operating margin of -149.14 and a Gross Margin at +5.67. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] managed to generate an average of -$126,182 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Borqs Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.20% of BRQS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRQS stocks are: PATHSTONE FAMILY OFFICE, LLC with ownership of 999,392, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.41% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 221,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50000.0 in BRQS stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $29000.0 in BRQS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borqs Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BRQS] by around 1,007,527 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 1,160,888 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 796,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,372,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRQS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 999,527 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,056,154 shares during the same period.