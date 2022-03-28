Market cap of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] reaches 73.88M – now what?

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [NASDAQ: AGRI] loss -10.59% on the last trading session, reaching $4.39 price per share at the time. The company report on March 22, 2022 that AgriFORCE Growing Systems to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple verticals, today announced that Ingo Mueller, CEO of AgriFORCE has been invited to present at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on March 28th – 30th from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. represents 14.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $73.88 million with the latest information. AGRI stock price has been found in the range of $4.35 to $6.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.11M shares, AGRI reached a trading volume of 38743426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is set at 0.73 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

Trading performance analysis for AGRI stock

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.61. With this latest performance, AGRI shares gained by 204.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.93% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.97 for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.08, while it was recorded at 3.95 for the last single week of trading.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for AGRI is now -151.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -146.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.24. Additionally, AGRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.93.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.00% of AGRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGRI stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 21,866, which is approximately 17.162% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 19,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86000.0 in AGRI stocks shares; and VIDENT INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC, currently with $81000.0 in AGRI stock with ownership of nearly 11.257% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [NASDAQ:AGRI] by around 64,344 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 47,780 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 22,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGRI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 59,283 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 10,000 shares during the same period.