Market Analysts see Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE: JOBY] price surged by 12.20 percent to reach at $0.65. The company report on March 24, 2022 that Joby Aviation Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY), a California-based company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, today announced its financial results for fourth quarter 2021. Please visit the Joby investor relations website https://ir.jobyaviation.com/ to view the fourth quarter 2021 shareholder letter. Today the company will host a live audio webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET).

A sum of 22307497 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.86M shares. Joby Aviation Inc. shares reached a high of $6.56 and dropped to a low of $5.53 until finishing in the latest session at $5.98.

The one-year JOBY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.64. The average equity rating for JOBY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOBY shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Joby Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Joby Aviation Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Joby Aviation Inc. is set at 0.54 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53.

JOBY Stock Performance Analysis:

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.65. With this latest performance, JOBY shares gained by 26.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.67 for Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.82, while it was recorded at 5.62 for the last single week of trading, and 8.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Joby Aviation Inc. Fundamentals:

Joby Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 181.80 and a Current Ratio set at 181.80.

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $936 million, or 26.10% of JOBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JOBY stocks are: INTEL CORP with ownership of 46,040,786, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 49.48% of the total institutional ownership; CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 40,955,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $244.91 million in JOBY stocks shares; and BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, currently with $57.53 million in JOBY stock with ownership of nearly -3.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Joby Aviation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE:JOBY] by around 59,186,771 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 11,777,794 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 85,530,450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,495,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JOBY stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,820,907 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 7,197,689 shares during the same period.