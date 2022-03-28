Market Analysts see Baker Hughes Company [BKR] gaining to $33. Time to buy?

Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ: BKR] gained 1.12% on the last trading session, reaching $38.72 price per share at the time. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Baker Hughes Collaborates With C3 AI, Accenture and Microsoft on Industrial Asset Management Solutions.

Energy technology company Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is collaborating with C3 AI (NYSE: AI), Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Microsoft on industrial asset management (IAM) solutions for clients in the energy and industrial sectors.

The collaboration will focus on creating and deploying Baker Hughes IAM solutions that use digital technologies to help improve the safety, efficiency, and emissions profile of industrial machines, field equipment, and other physical assets. Applying their individual strengths, the four companies will collaborate on Baker Hughes IAM capabilities that help optimize plant equipment, operational processes, and business operations through improved uptime, increased operational flexibility, capital planning, and energy efficiency management.

Baker Hughes Company represents 899.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $39.34 billion with the latest information. BKR stock price has been found in the range of $37.93 to $38.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.97M shares, BKR reached a trading volume of 11992112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baker Hughes Company [BKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $35.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $30 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Baker Hughes Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $33, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on BKR stock. On January 21, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BKR shares from 36 to 37.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Company is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 42.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for BKR stock

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.72. With this latest performance, BKR shares gained by 34.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.76 for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.53, while it was recorded at 37.47 for the last single week of trading, and 25.37 for the last 200 days.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Baker Hughes Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Company go to 50.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Baker Hughes Company [BKR]

There are presently around $39,077 million, or 90.00% of BKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: GENERAL ELECTRIC CO with ownership of 166,645,919, which is approximately -22.138% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 106,470,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.12 billion in BKR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.68 billion in BKR stock with ownership of nearly 5.899% of the company’s market capitalization.

330 institutional holders increased their position in Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ:BKR] by around 107,609,806 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 104,925,026 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 796,691,398 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,009,226,230 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKR stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,564,564 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 9,060,151 shares during the same period.