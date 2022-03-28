Kidpik Corp. [PIK] Stock trading around $5.22 per share: What’s Next?

Kidpik Corp. [NASDAQ: PIK] price surged by 22.54 percent to reach at $0.96. The company report on March 24, 2022 that KIDPIK to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on March 31, 2022.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) (“KIDPIK” or the “Company”), an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial results after the market close on Thursday, March 31, 2022. The company will webcast a call with management that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time).

The live call will be accessible on the investor relations section of the KIDPIK website at https://investor.kidpik.com, as well as by teleconference at 1-877-407-9039 or at 201-689-8470 for international callers. The conference ID is 13728304.

A sum of 39357507 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.69M shares. Kidpik Corp. shares reached a high of $6.20 and dropped to a low of $4.01 until finishing in the latest session at $5.22.

The one-year PIK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.8. The average equity rating for PIK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kidpik Corp. [PIK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PIK shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PIK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kidpik Corp. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 149.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

PIK Stock Performance Analysis:

Kidpik Corp. [PIK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.22.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.93 for Kidpik Corp. [PIK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.17, while it was recorded at 5.06 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Kidpik Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kidpik Corp. [PIK] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.64 and a Gross Margin at +57.96. Kidpik Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.73.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -497.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.88.

Kidpik Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Kidpik Corp. [PIK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 9.90% of PIK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PIK stocks are: KEPOS CAPITAL LP with ownership of 103,880, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 26.20% of the total institutional ownership; PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 45,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in PIK stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.16 million in PIK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Kidpik Corp. [NASDAQ:PIK] by around 199,846 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,846 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PIK stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 199,846 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.