JP Morgan slashes price target on iQIYI Inc. [IQ] – find out why.

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] loss -9.64% or -0.46 points to close at $4.31 with a heavy trading volume of 22876453 shares. The company report on March 22, 2022 that iQIYI Introduces Original Chinese Content to Spanish-Speaking Regions, Further Promoting Asian Content Worldwide.

iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced on Mar. 22 that iQIYI’s original Chinese content (C-content) will be introduced to Spanish-speaking regions for the first time. Taking this opportunity, iQIYI aims to bring its high-quality original content to an even broader global audience.

iQIYI’s suspense-themed Light On Theater and other original suspense dramas will be released with Spanish dubbing via 11 US, Latin American and Spanish TV channels in Spanish-speaking regions, including Toku, UltraFilm, Epic Network and Top Cine. Selected content includes Kidnapping Game, Crimson River, Sisyphus, The Long Night, Burning Ice, Meet Me @ 1006, Original Sin, The City of Chaos, and The Listener.

It opened the trading session at $4.51, the shares rose to $4.54 and dropped to $4.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IQ points out that the company has recorded -45.79% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -131.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 17.90M shares, IQ reached to a volume of 22876453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $8.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $5 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. On November 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for IQ shares from 18.50 to 9.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

Trading performance analysis for IQ stock

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.85. With this latest performance, IQ shares gained by 7.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.18 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.06, while it was recorded at 4.26 for the last single week of trading, and 7.84 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.66 and a Gross Margin at +9.95. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.13.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.59.

iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 63.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at iQIYI Inc. [IQ]

There are presently around $1,138 million, or 72.90% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 38,648,477, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 23,162,570 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $99.83 million in IQ stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $99.75 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly 3.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 57,650,720 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 37,681,674 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 168,771,025 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 264,103,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,738,003 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 12,990,919 shares during the same period.