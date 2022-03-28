Jefferies lifts Citigroup Inc. [C] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] closed the trading session at $56.74 on 03/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.44, while the highest price level was $57.225. The company report on March 24, 2022 that Citi Foundation Announces $50 Million Community Finance Innovation Fund to Support the Growth of Community Development Financial Institutions Across the U.S..

New Request for Ideas, the largest in the Foundation’s history, aims to support innovative ideas for CDFIs to enable greater economic progress for underserved communities.

The Citi Foundation (the “Foundation”) today announced the launch of a new $50 million Request for Ideas (RFI) to support the next level of growth for Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) across the United States. Representing the largest request for funding in the Foundation’s history, this national RFI aims to solicit and support breakthrough innovations from nonprofit organizations working to advance the field of community finance in four key areas: human capital and talent development; financial and risk-sharing models; technology and operational efficiencies; and thought leadership and research.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.04 percent and weekly performance of -1.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 27.40M shares, C reached to a volume of 21178849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $73.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $81 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Neutral rating on C stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 464.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 2.10.

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.06. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -6.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.95 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.77, while it was recorded at 56.80 for the last single week of trading, and 66.67 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.52. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citigroup Inc. [C] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -0.67%.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $84,923 million, or 77.30% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 164,986,164, which is approximately -1.363% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 160,163,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.09 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.22 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly 1.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

944 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 125,819,884 shares. Additionally, 827 investors decreased positions by around 143,872,227 shares, while 213 investors held positions by with 1,227,005,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,496,697,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 259 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,884,298 shares, while 144 institutional investors sold positions of 6,437,269 shares during the same period.