Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] Revenue clocked in at $787.00 million, down -53.72% YTD: What’s Next?

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] price plunged by -9.09 percent to reach at -$0.33. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Grab Holdings Limited Fireside Chat at Morgan Stanley 2022 TMT Conference.

Transcript for Fireside chat between Peter Oey, Chief Financial Officer at Grab and Michael Grimes, Managing Director and Head of Global Technology Investment Banking at Morgan Stanley.

A sum of 15597402 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 25.89M shares. Grab Holdings Limited shares reached a high of $3.655 and dropped to a low of $3.285 until finishing in the latest session at $3.30.

The one-year GRAB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.0. The average equity rating for GRAB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $6.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $12.50 to $5.70. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Grab Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.90, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on GRAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54.

GRAB Stock Performance Analysis:

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.51. With this latest performance, GRAB shares dropped by -40.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.77 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.90, while it was recorded at 3.65 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Grab Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] managed to generate an average of -$65,499,944 per employee.Grab Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,784 million, or 40.50% of GRAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRAB stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 699,175,218, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 28.71% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 159,523,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $526.43 million in GRAB stocks shares; and MUFG BANK, LTD., currently with $471.61 million in GRAB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grab Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GRAB] by around 1,417,400,647 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 5,896,398 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 26,465,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,449,762,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRAB stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,102,610,673 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,512,741 shares during the same period.