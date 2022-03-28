Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] Is Currently -2.74 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ: FAMI] loss -2.74% on the last trading session, reaching $0.16 price per share at the time. The company report on March 14, 2022 that Farmmi Wins Repeat Customer Order Exporting to Vancouver.

Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced it won another repeat customer order for its dried black fungus and dried mushrooms. The customer will be exporting the dried black fungus and dried mushrooms to Vancouver.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi’s Chairwoman and CEO, commented, “We continue to focus on driving across the board growth with our upward trajectory led by our high-quality products and farm to table distribution. Our team is really doing a great job supporting our customers worldwide, as we help them to secure the quantities they need and to navigate the ongoing logistics situation. This is an exciting time for us and we are working hard to capture an increased share of the opportunities in front of us.”.

Farmmi Inc. represents 184.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $95.90 million with the latest information. FAMI stock price has been found in the range of $0.155 to $0.1603.

If compared to the average trading volume of 32.93M shares, FAMI reached a trading volume of 19102455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmmi Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for FAMI stock

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.57. With this latest performance, FAMI shares dropped by -6.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.54 for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1841, while it was recorded at 0.1620 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3039 for the last 200 days.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.26 and a Gross Margin at +13.00. Farmmi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.36.

Farmmi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 37.10 and a Current Ratio set at 37.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.60% of FAMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAMI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 7,902,535, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 364,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57000.0 in FAMI stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $39000.0 in FAMI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ:FAMI] by around 8,618,224 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,215,520 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 594,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,239,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAMI stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,586,680 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 550,611 shares during the same period.