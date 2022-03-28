Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] moved down -10.73: Why It’s Important

Exela Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: XELA] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.432 during the day while it closed the day at $0.41. The company report on March 25, 2022 that Exela Technologies Announces Strategic Investment in UBERDOC, a Leading Patient Access and Price Transparency Platform.

Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA), a global business process automation (BPA) leader, announced today a strategic investment in UBERDOC, Inc. UBERDOC is a leading patient access and price transparency platform connecting patients to top doctors for in-person and telemedicine appointments. UBERDOC plans to use the proceeds from this investment to scale its offering to patients nationwide, advancing UBERDOC’s mission to provide faster, more affordable care by creating an open, transparent marketplace where patients can connect directly to the doctors they need.

UBERDOC is currently the largest network of direct-pay specialists in the country and has partnerships with employers, medical cost sharing plans, government agencies, and accountable care organizations. The platform currently hosts over 4,000 active specialists and primary care doctors, covering nearly 50 states and offering over 15,000 available appointments each week. UBERDOC’s expanding platform also offers users affordable prices for home delivery prescriptions, bloodwork, and imaging.

Exela Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -19.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XELA stock has declined by -62.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -79.69% and lost -53.70% year-on date.

The market cap for XELA stock reached $173.09 million, with 208.13 million shares outstanding and 172.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 44.30M shares, XELA reached a trading volume of 49707376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XELA shares is $1.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XELA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Exela Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Exela Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exela Technologies Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for XELA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15.

XELA stock trade performance evaluation

Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.16. With this latest performance, XELA shares dropped by -42.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XELA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.41 for Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6288, while it was recorded at 0.4672 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5837 for the last 200 days.

Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.62 and a Gross Margin at +17.17. Exela Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.21.

Exela Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15 million, or 10.50% of XELA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XELA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,842,381, which is approximately 25.057% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC., holding 5,879,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.39 million in XELA stocks shares; and B. RILEY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.25 million in XELA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

42 institutional holders increased their position in Exela Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:XELA] by around 23,678,368 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,682,760 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 11,196,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,557,663 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XELA stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,913,699 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 770,918 shares during the same period.