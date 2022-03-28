Canaccord Genuity lifts Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CLVR] traded at a high on 03/25/22, posting a 143.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.84. The company report on March 24, 2022 that Clever Leaves Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

– Fourth Quarter and Full Year Revenue Increased 25% and 27%, Respectively -.

– Ongoing Commercial Progress in Core Markets and Refined Strategic Focus Provide Strong Foundation for Growth in 2022 -.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 127068227 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. stands at 40.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.04%.

The market cap for CLVR stock reached $42.51 million, with 26.21 million shares outstanding and 13.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 380.88K shares, CLVR reached a trading volume of 127068227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVR shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.36.

How has CLVR stock performed recently?

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 233.91. With this latest performance, CLVR shares gained by 249.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.67 for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.60, while it was recorded at 1.82 for the last single week of trading, and 6.05 for the last 200 days.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR] shares currently have an operating margin of -251.72 and a Gross Margin at +32.79. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -297.42.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.43.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR]

There are presently around $29 million, or 29.10% of CLVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVR stocks are: FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,049,853, which is approximately 19.895% of the company’s market cap and around 14.10% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 1,562,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.0 million in CLVR stocks shares; and MERLIN CAPITAL LLC, currently with $1.48 million in CLVR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

24 institutional holders increased their position in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CLVR] by around 2,219,188 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 873,298 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 4,529,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,621,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVR stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,535,822 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 80,422 shares during the same period.