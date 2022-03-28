Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] is 54.94% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.22% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.36%. The company report on March 25, 2022 that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Announces Cooperation Agreement with Ryan Cohen.

Appoints Three New Independent Directors to the Board with Finance and Strategy Experience.

Announces a Four-Member Committee of the Board Focused on Exploring Alternatives to Unlock Greater Value from buybuy BABY.

Over the last 12 months, BBBY stock dropped by -22.80%. The one-year Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -49.4. The average equity rating for BBBY stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.13 billion, with 99.59 million shares outstanding and 86.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.61M shares, BBBY stock reached a trading volume of 13043050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $15.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $22 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. On October 14, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BBBY shares from 18 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.06.

BBBY Stock Performance Analysis:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.36. With this latest performance, BBBY shares gained by 46.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.01 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.36, while it was recorded at 22.65 for the last single week of trading, and 21.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Fundamentals:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,178 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,527,076, which is approximately -0.873% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,801,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $311.77 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $242.15 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly -6.405% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 9,006,327 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 19,572,538 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 67,840,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,419,743 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,490,835 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 7,576,931 shares during the same period.