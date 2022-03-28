Argus lifts Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] loss -0.54% on the last trading session, reaching $18.39 price per share at the time. The company report on March 27, 2022 that Newest Princess MedallionClass® Ship – Discovery Princess – Sets Sail on Maiden Voyage.

Bon Voyage to Discovery Princess as the New Cruise Ship Departs for Mexico from the Port of Los Angeles.

Princess Cruises, the leading cruise line on the west coast with the longest history sailing out of the Port of Los Angeles, today revealed a first glimpse of its newest MedallionClass ship – Discovery Princess – celebrating her maiden voyage to the Mexican Riviera.

Carnival Corporation & plc represents 1.13 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.72 billion with the latest information. CCL stock price has been found in the range of $18.23 to $18.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 39.36M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 25874901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Argus have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $34 to $24.50, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on CCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.11.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.50. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -10.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.86 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.03, while it was recorded at 18.61 for the last single week of trading, and 22.12 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -328.14 and a Gross Margin at -230.03. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -497.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.77.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

There are presently around $9,672 million, or 54.00% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,991,579, which is approximately 0.91% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 50,830,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $934.78 million in CCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $913.33 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 0.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 364 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 44,657,315 shares. Additionally, 353 investors decreased positions by around 37,752,363 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 443,535,278 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 525,944,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,859,240 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 7,018,839 shares during the same period.