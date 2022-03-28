Apple Inc. [AAPL] is -1.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] closed the trading session at $174.72 on 03/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $172.75, while the highest price level was $175.28. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Apple Unveils M1 Ultra, the World’s Most Powerful Chip for a Personal Computer.

Available in the all-new Mac Studio, M1 Ultra brings unprecedented performance to the desktop.

Apple® today announced M1 Ultra, the next giant leap for Apple silicon and the Mac®. Featuring UltraFusion™ — Apple’s innovative packaging architecture that interconnects the die of two M1 Max chips to create a system on a chip (SoC) with unprecedented levels of performance and capabilities — M1 Ultra delivers breathtaking computing power to the new Mac Studio™ while maintaining industry-leading performance per watt. The new SoC consists of 114 billion transistors, the most ever in a personal computer chip. M1 Ultra can be configured with up to 128GB of high-bandwidth, low-latency unified memory that can be accessed by the 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU, and 32-core Neural Engine, providing astonishing performance for developers compiling code, artists working in huge 3D environments that were previously impossible to render, and video professionals who can transcode video to ProRes™ up to 5.6x faster than with a 28-core Mac Pro® with Afterburner®.1.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.61 percent and weekly performance of 6.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 93.43M shares, AAPL reached to a volume of 80368378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apple Inc. [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $193.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $184 to $199. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $160 to $210, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on AAPL stock. On December 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AAPL shares from 180 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 4.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 32.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

AAPL stock trade performance evaluation

Apple Inc. [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.55. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 7.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.99 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 166.31, while it was recorded at 170.64 for the last single week of trading, and 155.55 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.78 and a Gross Margin at +41.78. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.88.

Return on Total Capital for AAPL is now 56.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 53.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 147.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 216.39. Additionally, AAPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 189.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] managed to generate an average of $614,805 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apple Inc. [AAPL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 14.85%.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,669,150 million, or 59.50% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,261,261,357, which is approximately -0.4% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,019,810,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $178.18 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $155.0 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 2,093 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 285,586,692 shares. Additionally, 2,047 investors decreased positions by around 243,962,619 shares, while 235 investors held positions by with 9,023,738,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,553,287,750 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 548 new institutional investments in for a total of 57,171,241 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 21,733,109 shares during the same period.