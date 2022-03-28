American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] is -5.29% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] jumped around 0.29 points on Friday, while shares priced at $17.01 at the close of the session, up 1.73%. The company report on March 25, 2022 that A Mission of Mentorship.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– American Airlines.

In March 2019, a colleague and fellow female pilot at American Airlines introduced First Officer Tammy Binns to Sisters of the Skies (SoS), an organization of professional Black female pilots who are committed to supporting future Black aviators.

American Airlines Group Inc. stock is now -5.29% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AAL Stock saw the intraday high of $17.44 and lowest of $16.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.04, which means current price is +36.74% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 43.90M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 39425916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $16.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. On January 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AAL shares from 23 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.55. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 0.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.00 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.63, while it was recorded at 16.52 for the last single week of trading, and 19.09 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc. go to 16.09%.

There are presently around $5,946 million, or 54.30% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,146,577, which is approximately 0.639% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 40,897,051 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $695.66 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $607.21 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly -0.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 316 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 23,952,639 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 41,071,696 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 284,562,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 349,586,912 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,076,589 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 15,318,983 shares during the same period.