Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell -16.84% so far this year. What now?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.71% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.47%. The company report on March 22, 2022 that AMD Instinct™ Expands Ecosystem and Delivers Exascale-Class Technology for HPC and AI Applications.

– Powered by AMD CDNA™ 2 architecture and AMD ROCm™5, new AMD Instinct MI210 GPUs accelerating insights and discovery for mainstream users –.

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced the availability of the AMD Instinct™ ecosystem with expanded system support from partners including ASUS, Dell Technologies, Gigabyte, HPE, Lenovo and Supermicro, the new AMD Instinct™ MI210 accelerator and the robust capabilities of ROCm™ 5 software. Altogether, the AMD Instinct and ROCm ecosystem is offering exascale-class technology to a broad base of HPC and AI customers, addressing the growing demand for compute-accelerated data center workloads and reducing the time to insights and discovery.

Over the last 12 months, AMD stock rose by 54.59%. The one-year Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.71. The average equity rating for AMD stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $196.15 billion, with 1.21 billion shares outstanding and 1.19 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 98.72M shares, AMD stock reached a trading volume of 95755011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $152.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price from $140 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $175 to $180, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on AMD stock. On February 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 180 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 6.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 60.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

AMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.47. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 2.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.19 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.47, while it was recorded at 116.96 for the last single week of trading, and 116.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.38 and a Gross Margin at +48.25. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

AMD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 29.90%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $142,967 million, or 52.50% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 143,997,454, which is approximately -0.107% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 125,518,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.02 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.07 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly 3.406% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,064 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 97,372,794 shares. Additionally, 747 investors decreased positions by around 87,920,570 shares, while 198 investors held positions by with 1,009,380,519 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,194,673,883 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 387 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,859,491 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 10,780,481 shares during the same period.