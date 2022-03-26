Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] Stock trading around $189.57 per share: What’s Next?

Zoetis Inc. [NYSE: ZTS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.87% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.12%. The company report on March 11, 2022 that Zoetis to Participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference.

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Wetteny Joseph, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will represent the company and respond to questions from analysts. He is scheduled to present at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting http://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Zoetis website at the conclusion of the event.

Over the last 12 months, ZTS stock rose by 24.00%. The one-year Zoetis Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.76. The average equity rating for ZTS stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $88.46 billion, with 472.99 million shares outstanding and 470.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, ZTS stock reached a trading volume of 3445860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTS shares is $245.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Zoetis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Zoetis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $206, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoetis Inc. is set at 4.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTS in the course of the last twelve months was 70.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

ZTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.12. With this latest performance, ZTS shares gained by 1.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.35 for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 195.52, while it was recorded at 193.66 for the last single week of trading, and 205.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zoetis Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.05 and a Gross Margin at +68.31. Zoetis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.81.

Zoetis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

ZTS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoetis Inc. go to 12.00%.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $83,027 million, or 92.90% of ZTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 40,315,810, which is approximately 3.672% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,332,605 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.14 billion in ZTS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.82 billion in ZTS stock with ownership of nearly 2.723% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoetis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 876 institutional holders increased their position in Zoetis Inc. [NYSE:ZTS] by around 17,718,513 shares. Additionally, 599 investors decreased positions by around 17,592,233 shares, while 252 investors held positions by with 398,864,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 434,175,445 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTS stock had 257 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,796,525 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 966,263 shares during the same period.