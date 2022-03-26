why The Wendy’s Company [WEN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.87

The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ: WEN] jumped around 0.47 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $21.97 at the close of the session, up 2.19%. The company report on March 1, 2022 that THE WENDY’S COMPANY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS.

The Wendy’s Company (Nasdaq: WEN) today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 2, 2022.

“2021 was a breakthrough year, as evidenced by significant growth across our business,” President and Chief Executive Officer Todd Penegor said. “Global same-restaurant sales accelerated to double digits on a one- and two-year basis, Company restaurant margins expanded by almost 200 basis points, and we opened more than 200 restaurants, highlighting the success of our strong brand and aligned system. In 2022, we are planning to deliver another year of accelerated growth across our three long-term growth pillars: significantly building our breakfast daypart, accelerating our digital business, and expanding our footprint across the globe. With focus on executing our key priorities and maintaining the momentum in our business, our future is bright and I am confident that we will continue to make meaningful progress towards achieving our vision of becoming the world’s most thriving and beloved restaurant brand.”.

The Wendy’s Company stock is now -7.88% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WEN Stock saw the intraday high of $21.98 and lowest of $21.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.46, which means current price is +6.55% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, WEN reached a trading volume of 2540559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Wendy’s Company [WEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $26.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Wendy’s Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for The Wendy’s Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on WEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Wendy’s Company is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 26.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has WEN stock performed recently?

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.23. With this latest performance, WEN shares dropped by -0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.55 for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.38, while it was recorded at 21.91 for the last single week of trading, and 22.61 for the last 200 days.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Wendy’s Company [WEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.38 and a Gross Margin at +30.19. The Wendy’s Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.62.

The Wendy’s Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Wendy’s Company go to 18.34%.

Insider trade positions for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]

There are presently around $3,267 million, or 71.30% of WEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEN stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 25,333,339, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,523,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $376.75 million in WEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $338.72 million in WEN stock with ownership of nearly -2.723% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Wendy’s Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ:WEN] by around 15,681,701 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 21,386,422 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 114,903,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,972,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEN stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,331,294 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 10,448,747 shares during the same period.