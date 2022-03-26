Vicinity Motor Corp. [VEV] is -30.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vicinity Motor Corp. [NASDAQ: VEV] closed the trading session at $2.45 on 03/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.14, while the highest price level was $2.49. The company report on March 24, 2022 that Vicinity Motor Corp. Announces US$12 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (TSXV:VMC) (NASDAQ:VEV) (FRA:6LGA) (“Vicinity” or the “Company”), a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today announced it has entered into definitive agreements with new and existing institutional and accredited investors for the purchase and sale of 4,444,445 common shares and warrants to purchase up to 4,444,445 common shares (together, a “Unit”) at a combined purchase price of US$2.70 per Unit in a registered direct offering for gross proceeds of approximately US$12 million, before deducting placement agent fees and expenses. The warrants will be exercisable 6 months from the closing of the offering (the “Initial Exercise Date”) at an exercise price of US$3.36 per common share and will expire three (3) years from the Initial Exercise Date. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about March 28, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Vicinity Motor Corp. intends to use the proceeds for completion of the Ferndale, Washington manufacturing facility.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.00 percent and weekly performance of -27.73 percent. The stock has been moved at -47.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -33.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 64.30K shares, VEV reached to a volume of 4812923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vicinity Motor Corp. [VEV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vicinity Motor Corp. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50.

VEV stock trade performance evaluation

Vicinity Motor Corp. [VEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.73. With this latest performance, VEV shares dropped by -33.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.30 for Vicinity Motor Corp. [VEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.42, while it was recorded at 3.17 for the last single week of trading, and 4.50 for the last 200 days.

Vicinity Motor Corp. [VEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vicinity Motor Corp. [VEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.11 and a Gross Margin at +13.71. Vicinity Motor Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.89.

Return on Total Capital for VEV is now -14.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vicinity Motor Corp. [VEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.54. Additionally, VEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.89.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.

Vicinity Motor Corp. [VEV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.77% of VEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEV stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 80,900, which is approximately 76.974% of the company’s market cap and around 11.48% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 21,267 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71000.0 in VEV stocks shares; and NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/, currently with $66000.0 in VEV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vicinity Motor Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Vicinity Motor Corp. [NASDAQ:VEV] by around 107,900 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 13,356 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 73,059 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEV stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 72,486 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 700 shares during the same period.