The Honest Company Inc. [HNST] Revenue clocked in at $316.10 million, down -25.34% YTD: What’s Next?

The Honest Company Inc. [NASDAQ: HNST] price surged by 1.34 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on March 24, 2022 that The Honest Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Combined Core Category Revenue of Diapers and Wipes, and Skin and Personal Care, Increased 19% Compared to Fourth Quarter of 2020;.

Full Year 2021 Core Category Growth Increased 13% Compared to 2020; and.

A sum of 2264199 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.41M shares. The Honest Company Inc. shares reached a high of $6.15 and dropped to a low of $5.85 until finishing in the latest session at $6.04.

The one-year HNST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 51.95. The average equity rating for HNST stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Honest Company Inc. [HNST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HNST shares is $12.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HNST stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for The Honest Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $17.50 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2021, representing the official price target for The Honest Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on HNST stock. On June 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HNST shares from 17 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Honest Company Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for HNST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

HNST Stock Performance Analysis:

The Honest Company Inc. [HNST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.90. With this latest performance, HNST shares gained by 12.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.25% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.60 for The Honest Company Inc. [HNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.92, while it was recorded at 6.00 for the last single week of trading, and 9.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Honest Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Honest Company Inc. [HNST] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.51 and a Gross Margin at +35.04. The Honest Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.81.

Return on Total Capital for HNST is now -7.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Honest Company Inc. [HNST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.53. Additionally, HNST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Honest Company Inc. [HNST] managed to generate an average of -$75,738 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.The Honest Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

The Honest Company Inc. [HNST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $350 million, or 73.60% of HNST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HNST stocks are: INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XIII, LLC with ownership of 10,396,904, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,646,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.07 million in HNST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $27.19 million in HNST stock with ownership of nearly 180.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Honest Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in The Honest Company Inc. [NASDAQ:HNST] by around 30,437,860 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 32,382,834 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 4,871,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,949,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HNST stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,683,660 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 21,119,037 shares during the same period.