Baozun Inc. [BZUN] Is Currently 0.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Baozun Inc. [NASDAQ: BZUN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.50% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.24%. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Baozun Announces Repurchase of Approximately US$166.3 Million of 1.625% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024.

Baozun Inc. (Nasdaq: BZUN and HKEX: 9991) (“Baozun” or the “Company”), the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China, today announced that it has repurchased approximately US$166.3 million principal amount of 1.625% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”), with Notes in the principal amount of approximately US$108.7 million remaining outstanding after such repurchase.

Over the last 12 months, BZUN stock dropped by -76.26%. The one-year Baozun Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.53. The average equity rating for BZUN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $529.42 million, with 67.64 million shares outstanding and 52.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, BZUN stock reached a trading volume of 2090957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Baozun Inc. [BZUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BZUN shares is $19.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BZUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Baozun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Baozun Inc. stock. On August 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BZUN shares from 42 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baozun Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for BZUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.13.

BZUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Baozun Inc. [BZUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.24. With this latest performance, BZUN shares dropped by -26.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BZUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.12 for Baozun Inc. [BZUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.93, while it was recorded at 7.67 for the last single week of trading, and 19.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Baozun Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baozun Inc. [BZUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.70 and a Gross Margin at +65.13. Baozun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.34.

Return on Total Capital for BZUN is now -0.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baozun Inc. [BZUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.01. Additionally, BZUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.91.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Baozun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

BZUN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BZUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baozun Inc. go to -4.52%.

Baozun Inc. [BZUN] Insider Position Details

Positions in Baozun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Baozun Inc. [NASDAQ:BZUN] by around 10,736,690 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 9,834,721 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 19,465,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,036,467 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BZUN stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,255,977 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 3,847,891 shares during the same period.