why SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.00

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: SPI] slipped around -0.47 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.93 at the close of the session, down -13.82%. The company report on March 24, 2022 that SPI Energy’s Phoenix Motorcars Appoints Former Daimler and Karma Automotive Executive as its New CEO.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced its wholly owned Phoenix Motorcars subsidiary has appointed auto industry veteran Lance Zhou, Ph.D., as its Executive Director and new Chief Executive Officer, effective March 28, 2022.

Prior to joining Phoenix Motorcars, Dr. Zhou was CEO of Karma Automotive, an Irvine, California-based manufacturer of luxury EVs. Previously, Dr. Zhou was CEO and President of Beijing Foton Daimler Automotive from July 2015 to January 2018, while serving as Level 1 Vice President of Daimler AG Global and Senior Director of Daimler Greater China Ltd., the Chinese operating division for commercial vehicle of Mercedes-Benz Group from April 2014 to January 2018. Prior to joining Daimler, Dr. Zhou was CEO of NAVECO, a joint venture of Iveco of Fiat and Nanjing Auto, and served on its board of directors from March 2007 to April 2014.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. stock is now -18.84% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SPI Stock saw the intraday high of $3.2741 and lowest of $2.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.59, which means current price is +20.58% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 372.58K shares, SPI reached a trading volume of 3507208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.33. With this latest performance, SPI shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.98 for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.18, while it was recorded at 3.39 for the last single week of trading, and 4.73 for the last 200 days.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.07 and a Gross Margin at +12.16. SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.29.

Insider trade positions for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI]

There are presently around $8 million, or 10.14% of SPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPI stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 1,958,182, which is approximately 18.96% of the company’s market cap and around 36.15% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 125,917 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.43 million in SPI stocks shares; and ARISTIDES CAPITAL LLC, currently with $0.2 million in SPI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SPI Energy Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:SPI] by around 644,336 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 211,208 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,584,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,440,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPI stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 292,117 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 54,498 shares during the same period.