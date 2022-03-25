why SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $58.79

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SAIL] plunged by -$0.17 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $49.8644 during the day while it closed the day at $49.19. The company report on March 2, 2022 that SailPoint to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity security, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Mark McClain and interim Chief Financial Officer Cam McMartin will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 3:35 p.m. PT / 6:35 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast here. A replay version of the event will be available under the Events & Presentations section on the company’s Investor Relations page.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 10.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SAIL stock has inclined by 1.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.49% and gained 1.76% year-on date.

The market cap for SAIL stock reached $4.41 billion, with 93.46 million shares outstanding and 92.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, SAIL reached a trading volume of 2801863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAIL shares is $58.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAIL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $70 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $45, while Loop Capital kept a Hold rating on SAIL stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SAIL shares from 35 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.86.

SAIL stock trade performance evaluation

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.69. With this latest performance, SAIL shares gained by 31.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.78 for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.68, while it was recorded at 48.25 for the last single week of trading, and 46.63 for the last 200 days.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAIL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,916 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAIL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,698,122, which is approximately -1.669% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,098,318 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $449.09 million in SAIL stocks shares; and HMI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $425.59 million in SAIL stock with ownership of nearly -1.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SAIL] by around 6,219,381 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 6,208,972 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 87,168,429 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,596,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAIL stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,905,018 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 926,432 shares during the same period.