why RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $0.65

RiceBran Technologies [NASDAQ: RIBT] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.627 during the day while it closed the day at $0.60. The company report on March 17, 2022 that RiceBran Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) (the “Company”), a global leader in the development and manufacture of nutritional and functional ingredients derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for human food, nutraceutical, pet care and equine feed applications, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

RiceBran Technologies stock has also gained 52.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RIBT stock has inclined by 63.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.64% and gained 71.92% year-on date.

The market cap for RIBT stock reached $31.01 million, with 52.00 million shares outstanding and 48.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, RIBT reached a trading volume of 5632724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIBT shares is $0.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIBT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for RiceBran Technologies shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2017, representing the official price target for RiceBran Technologies stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on RIBT stock. On November 13, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for RIBT shares from 7 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RiceBran Technologies is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

RIBT stock trade performance evaluation

RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.83. With this latest performance, RIBT shares gained by 98.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.40 for RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3597, while it was recorded at 0.4718 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6105 for the last 200 days.

RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.35 and a Gross Margin at +1.42. RiceBran Technologies’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.07.

RiceBran Technologies’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RiceBran Technologies go to 40.00%.

RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8 million, or 31.90% of RIBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIBT stocks are: CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO with ownership of 10,649,068, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,414,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.68 million in RIBT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.62 million in RIBT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RiceBran Technologies stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in RiceBran Technologies [NASDAQ:RIBT] by around 180,673 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,710,440 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 14,349,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,240,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIBT stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 113,750 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,479,232 shares during the same period.