why Poshmark Inc. [POSH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.91

Poshmark Inc. [NASDAQ: POSH] traded at a high on 03/23/22, posting a 2.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.18. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Poshmark, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Q4 Gross Merchandise Value Increased 27% Year-over-Year to $490.8 millionQ4 Total Revenue Increased 22% Year-over-Year to $84.2 millionQ4 Adjusted EBITDA was ($4.7) million with (5.5%) margins.

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH), a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. The Company posted net revenues of $84.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, which is a 22% year-over-year increase from the fourth quarter of 2020. Gross Merchandise Value (“GMV”) grew 27% year-over-year from the fourth quarter of 2020 to $490.8 million, up from $387.2 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3989857 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Poshmark Inc. stands at 9.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.23%.

The market cap for POSH stock reached $1.08 billion, with 76.48 million shares outstanding and 46.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, POSH reached a trading volume of 3989857 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Poshmark Inc. [POSH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POSH shares is $23.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Poshmark Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Poshmark Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $22, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on POSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Poshmark Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for POSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for POSH in the course of the last twelve months was 22.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

How has POSH stock performed recently?

Poshmark Inc. [POSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.63. With this latest performance, POSH shares gained by 4.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.76 for Poshmark Inc. [POSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.42, while it was recorded at 13.21 for the last single week of trading, and 24.74 for the last 200 days.

Poshmark Inc. [POSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Poshmark Inc. [POSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.93 and a Gross Margin at +82.29. Poshmark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.43.

Return on Total Capital for POSH is now 32.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Poshmark Inc. [POSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.28. Additionally, POSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Poshmark Inc. [POSH] managed to generate an average of $30,188 per employee.Poshmark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Insider trade positions for Poshmark Inc. [POSH]

There are presently around $785 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POSH stocks are: MAYFIELD XIII MANAGEMENT (UGP), LTD., A CAYMAN ISLANDS EXEMP with ownership of 15,748,793, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, holding 5,971,646 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.59 million in POSH stocks shares; and MV MANAGEMENT XI, L.L.C., currently with $69.32 million in POSH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Poshmark Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Poshmark Inc. [NASDAQ:POSH] by around 37,992,718 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 7,431,158 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 11,324,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,748,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POSH stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,507,168 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 4,463,121 shares during the same period.