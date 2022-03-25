why Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.00

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ: KNDI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -14.61% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.32%. The company report on March 15, 2022 that Kandi Technologies Reports 2021 Financial Results.

2021 revenue of $91.5 million, net income of $23 million.

Over the last 12 months, KNDI stock dropped by -49.25%. The one-year Kandi Technologies Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.2. The average equity rating for KNDI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $223.14 million, with 77.30 million shares outstanding and 74.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, KNDI stock reached a trading volume of 7350515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNDI shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNDI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.51.

KNDI Stock Performance Analysis:

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.32. With this latest performance, KNDI shares dropped by -0.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.73 for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.14, while it was recorded at 3.51 for the last single week of trading, and 4.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kandi Technologies Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -51.45 and a Gross Margin at +17.76. Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.50.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $45 million, or 16.70% of KNDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNDI stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 5,953,498, which is approximately 2.229% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE, LLP, holding 1,464,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.21 million in KNDI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.94 million in KNDI stock with ownership of nearly 29.533% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ:KNDI] by around 3,462,610 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 1,257,116 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 7,834,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,554,667 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNDI stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,336,523 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 812,561 shares during the same period.