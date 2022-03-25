Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] moved down -0.90: Why It’s Important

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [NYSE: UP] loss -0.90% on the last trading session, reaching $3.30 price per share at the time. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Wheels Up Adds Aviation Veteran Dave Holtz as Chairman of Operations.

Delta Air Lines senior executive tapped to build industry-leading Member Operations Center.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE: UP) today announced that long-time Delta Air Lines senior executive Dave Holtz has joined the company as its Chairman of Operations.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. represents 235.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $818.27 million with the latest information. UP stock price has been found in the range of $3.09 to $3.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, UP reached a trading volume of 4432548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UP shares is $6.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Wheels Up Experience Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Wheels Up Experience Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.90, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on UP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheels Up Experience Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for UP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16.

Trading performance analysis for UP stock

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.79. With this latest performance, UP shares gained by 0.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.18 for Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.55, while it was recorded at 3.32 for the last single week of trading, and 6.28 for the last 200 days.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]

There are presently around $457 million, or 56.50% of UP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UP stocks are: DELTA AIR LINES, INC. with ownership of 52,000,995, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 17,533,978 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.39 million in UP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $38.74 million in UP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

113 institutional holders increased their position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. [NYSE:UP] by around 76,658,861 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 26,395,413 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 34,090,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,145,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UP stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,675,541 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 24,253,661 shares during the same period.