Wells Fargo slashes price target on Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] – find out why.

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] price plunged by -0.75 percent to reach at -$0.35. The company report on March 23, 2022 that CORTIX Platform Named Winner in 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards.

Awards recognize organizations, products and people bringing AI to life and applying it to solve real problems.

– EcoEnergy Insights, a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled solutions and services, announced that its CORTIX™ platform won for pattern recognition at the 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards organized by the Business Intelligence Group. EcoEnergy Insights is part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

A sum of 2676465 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.00M shares. Carrier Global Corporation shares reached a high of $46.73 and dropped to a low of $46.03 until finishing in the latest session at $46.17.

The one-year CARR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.69. The average equity rating for CARR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $56.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $58 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $57 to $50, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on CARR stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CARR shares from 56 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 26.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

CARR Stock Performance Analysis:

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.02. With this latest performance, CARR shares gained by 5.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.28 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.32, while it was recorded at 47.09 for the last single week of trading, and 51.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carrier Global Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.07 and a Gross Margin at +29.15. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.49.

Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CARR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 12.01%.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34,625 million, or 89.00% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,336,281, which is approximately -0.382% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 69,450,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.23 billion in CARR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.05 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly 8.496% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carrier Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 567 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 36,767,489 shares. Additionally, 634 investors decreased positions by around 40,876,104 shares, while 226 investors held positions by with 666,656,390 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 744,299,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,595,518 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 5,991,086 shares during the same period.