Wells Fargo slashes price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS] – find out why.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: APLS] loss -6.24% on the last trading session, reaching $49.55 price per share at the time. The company report on March 24, 2022 that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq:APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in complement, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 7,446,809 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $47.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $350 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and expenses payable by Apellis. All of the shares in the offering are being sold by Apellis. In addition, Apellis has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,117,021 additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on March 28, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Evercore Group L.L.C. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is acting as lead manager and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated are acting as co-managers for the offering.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 92.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.29 billion with the latest information. APLS stock price has been found in the range of $48.04 to $51.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 952.28K shares, APLS reached a trading volume of 4473442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLS shares is $71.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $46 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $65, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on APLS stock. On September 10, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for APLS shares from 85 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 3.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 64.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.10.

Trading performance analysis for APLS stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.79. With this latest performance, APLS shares gained by 18.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.75 for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.48, while it was recorded at 52.30 for the last single week of trading, and 47.71 for the last 200 days.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -805.67 and a Gross Margin at +97.46. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1121.27.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -370.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.02.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 33.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS]

There are presently around $4,287 million, or 84.10% of APLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APLS stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 12,330,653, which is approximately 10.375% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 8,555,555 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $452.16 million in APLS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $418.42 million in APLS stock with ownership of nearly 17.251% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:APLS] by around 20,665,491 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 9,285,106 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 51,169,927 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,120,524 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APLS stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,616,110 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,883,826 shares during the same period.