Wall Street Analyst Upgrade NextDecade Corporation [NEXT]. What else is Wall St. saying

NextDecade Corporation [NASDAQ: NEXT] surged by $0.72 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.9599 during the day while it closed the day at $4.81. The company report on March 24, 2022 that NextDecade and Guangdong Energy Announce Binding Heads of Agreement.

NextDecade Corporation (“NextDecade”) (NASDAQ: NEXT) announced today the execution of a binding Heads of Agreement (“HOA”) with Guangdong Energy Group Natural Gas Co., Ltd. (“Guangdong Energy”) for the long-term supply of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) for 20 years from NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG export project in Brownsville, Texas.

The HOA provides that Guangdong Energy will purchase up to 1.5 million tonnes per annum of LNG indexed to Henry Hub. The LNG supply will initially be from train one of Rio Grande LNG, which is expected to start commercial operations in 2026. The HOA also provides that Guangdong Energy and NextDecade will complete the sale and purchase agreement (“SPA”) in the second quarter of 2022.

NextDecade Corporation stock has also gained 30.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NEXT stock has inclined by 74.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 81.51% and gained 68.77% year-on date.

The market cap for NEXT stock reached $613.90 million, with 119.37 million shares outstanding and 31.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 421.17K shares, NEXT reached a trading volume of 2605483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NextDecade Corporation [NEXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEXT shares is $4.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for NextDecade Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $2 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2021, representing the official price target for NextDecade Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on NEXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextDecade Corporation is set at 0.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

NEXT stock trade performance evaluation

NextDecade Corporation [NEXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.35. With this latest performance, NEXT shares gained by 85.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 146.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.56 for NextDecade Corporation [NEXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.87, while it was recorded at 4.03 for the last single week of trading, and 3.21 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NextDecade Corporation [NEXT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextDecade Corporation go to 0.60%.

NextDecade Corporation [NEXT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $380 million, or 83.90% of NEXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEXT stocks are: YORK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 54,337,479, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VALINOR MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 14,737,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.28 million in NEXT stocks shares; and BARDIN HILL MANAGEMENT PARTNERS LP, currently with $38.8 million in NEXT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

32 institutional holders increased their position in NextDecade Corporation [NASDAQ:NEXT] by around 3,902,242 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 6,789,798 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 82,223,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,915,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEXT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,470,701 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 121,980 shares during the same period.