Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]. What else is Wall St. saying

Limelight Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: LLNW] gained 5.25% on the last trading session, reaching $5.01 price per share at the time. The company report on March 7, 2022 that Limelight to Acquire Yahoo’s Edgecast, Creating Global Leader in Edge Enabled Software Solutions.

Combined Company to Operate as Edgio, Delivering Significantly Increased Scale and Scope with Diversified Revenue Across Products, Clients, Geographies and Channels and an Expanded Total Addressable Market of $40 Billion.

Yahoo to Receive All Stock and Will Invest $30 Million Demonstrating Conviction in Combined Company’s Growth Plans; Will Own 31.9% of Pro Forma Company and Appoint Three Directors.

Limelight Networks Inc. represents 134.03 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $688.17 million with the latest information. LLNW stock price has been found in the range of $4.60 to $5.02.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, LLNW reached a trading volume of 3212525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLNW shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLNW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Limelight Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price from $5 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Limelight Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $7, while Truist kept a Buy rating on LLNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Limelight Networks Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

Trading performance analysis for LLNW stock

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.09. With this latest performance, LLNW shares gained by 33.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.50 for Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.16, while it was recorded at 4.79 for the last single week of trading, and 3.20 for the last 200 days.

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.61 and a Gross Margin at +26.45. Limelight Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.52.

Limelight Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Limelight Networks Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]

There are presently around $330 million, or 52.50% of LLNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,315,847, which is approximately -1.374% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,256,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.78 million in LLNW stocks shares; and LYNROCK LAKE LP, currently with $19.55 million in LLNW stock with ownership of nearly 32.438% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Limelight Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Limelight Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:LLNW] by around 13,717,703 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 7,874,365 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 47,776,950 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,369,018 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLNW stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,084,904 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,375,143 shares during the same period.