Wall Street Analyst Initiated Masco Corporation [MAS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Masco Corporation [NYSE: MAS] traded at a low on 03/24/22, posting a -0.82 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $52.92. The company report on March 24, 2022 that Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2022 First Quarter.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) announced today that it will hold a conference call regarding 2022 first quarter results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will be hosted by Masco President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Allman. Participants in the call are asked to register five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing (844) 549-7577 and from outside the U.S. at (442) 275-1712. Please use the conference identification number 8072369.

The 2022 first quarter results and supplemental material will be distributed at 7:00 a.m. ET on April 27, 2022 and will be available on the Company’s website at www.masco.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2720238 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Masco Corporation stands at 2.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.10%.

The market cap for MAS stock reached $12.59 billion, with 243.00 million shares outstanding and 234.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, MAS reached a trading volume of 2720238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Masco Corporation [MAS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAS shares is $75.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Masco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $67 to $83. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Masco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on MAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Masco Corporation is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAS in the course of the last twelve months was 21.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has MAS stock performed recently?

Masco Corporation [MAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.04. With this latest performance, MAS shares dropped by -3.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.69 for Masco Corporation [MAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.87, while it was recorded at 54.95 for the last single week of trading, and 61.17 for the last 200 days.

Masco Corporation [MAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Masco Corporation [MAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.31 and a Gross Margin at +34.19. Masco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5,075.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.15.

Masco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Masco Corporation [MAS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Masco Corporation go to 15.40%.

Insider trade positions for Masco Corporation [MAS]

There are presently around $12,199 million, or 95.60% of MAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,532,389, which is approximately -0.821% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,771,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in MAS stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.13 billion in MAS stock with ownership of nearly 2.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Masco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 376 institutional holders increased their position in Masco Corporation [NYSE:MAS] by around 16,249,921 shares. Additionally, 339 investors decreased positions by around 19,186,512 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 193,178,777 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,615,210 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAS stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,246,088 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,466,559 shares during the same period.