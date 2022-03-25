Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Veoneer Inc. [VNE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Veoneer Inc. [NYSE: VNE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.83% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.25%. The company report on January 13, 2022 that Veoneer’s Research Tech Talk “Trust in Collaborative – and Self-Driving – What’s Next?” Published Virtually.

The automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) (SSE: VNE SDB), has published its 2022 Research Tech Talk, “Trust in Collaborative – and Self-Driving – What’s Next?”, where thought leaders discuss the power and potential of the expanding world of Augmented Driving and what it will take to continue evolving safe and convenient mobility.

Veoneer Senior Advisor, Ola Boström, moderates a panel of industry thought leaders including:.

Over the last 12 months, VNE stock rose by 51.53%. The one-year Veoneer Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.26. The average equity rating for VNE stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.10 billion, with 111.88 million shares outstanding and 111.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, VNE stock reached a trading volume of 15479307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNE shares is $33.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Danske Bank have made an estimate for Veoneer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $17 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Veoneer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on VNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veoneer Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.80.

Veoneer Inc. [VNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.25. With this latest performance, VNE shares gained by 4.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.60 for Veoneer Inc. [VNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.42, while it was recorded at 36.22 for the last single week of trading, and 33.33 for the last 200 days.

Veoneer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

There are presently around $1,991 million, or 75.80% of VNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNE stocks are: CEVIAN CAPITAL II GP LTD with ownership of 8,023,649, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FJARDE AP-FONDEN /FOURTH SWEDISH NATIONAL PENSION FUND, holding 5,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $198.55 million in VNE stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $180.56 million in VNE stock with ownership of nearly 1576.13% of the company’s market capitalization.

92 institutional holders increased their position in Veoneer Inc. [NYSE:VNE] by around 24,075,661 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 4,481,440 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 26,592,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,149,442 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNE stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,289,480 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,232,711 shares during the same period.