VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] moved up 5.74: Why It’s Important

VAALCO Energy Inc. [NYSE: EGY] traded at a high on 03/24/22, posting a 5.74 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.00. The company report on March 23, 2022 that VAALCO Energy Signs Contract to Support Subsea Reconfiguration and FSO Deployment at Etame Field.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company contracted with DOF Subsea to perform subsea construction and installation services to support the subsea reconfiguration associated with the replacement of the existing Floating Production, Storage and Offloading unit (“FPSO”) with a Floating Storage and Offloading vessel (“FSO”) at the Etame field, offshore Gabon. DOF Subsea will provide all personnel, crew and equipment necessary to assist with reconfiguring the Etame field subsea infrastructure to flow field production to the replacement FSO. Engineering and design work in relation to the field infrastructure upgrade has been completed with subsea work planned to commence in July and be completed before the FSO is operational in September 2022, as previously disclosed.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3163339 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of VAALCO Energy Inc. stands at 6.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.40%.

The market cap for EGY stock reached $411.39 million, with 58.61 million shares outstanding and 56.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 986.42K shares, EGY reached a trading volume of 3163339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for VAALCO Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for VAALCO Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on EGY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VAALCO Energy Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for EGY in the course of the last twelve months was 12.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has EGY stock performed recently?

VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.24. With this latest performance, EGY shares gained by 33.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 169.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 200.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.24 for VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.33, while it was recorded at 6.34 for the last single week of trading, and 3.61 for the last 200 days.

VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.73 and a Gross Margin at +47.81. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 78.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 39.87.

VAALCO Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]

There are presently around $154 million, or 41.20% of EGY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGY stocks are: TIETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,314,157, which is approximately -8.134% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 3,243,884 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.48 million in EGY stocks shares; and WILEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP., currently with $20.87 million in EGY stock with ownership of nearly 4.131% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VAALCO Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in VAALCO Energy Inc. [NYSE:EGY] by around 4,038,102 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,085,623 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 18,176,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,299,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGY stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,348,352 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 178,618 shares during the same period.