Traeger Inc. [COOK] Stock trading around $7.76 per share: What’s Next?

Traeger Inc. [NYSE: COOK] loss -11.82% on the last trading session, reaching $7.76 price per share at the time. The company report on March 24, 2022 that Traeger Announces Date for Upcoming Product Release.

Traeger, Inc. (“Traeger”) (NYSE: COOK), creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, today announced that it will host a public livestream on March 30, 2022, at approximately 12:30PM ET revealing the future of outdoor cooking.

For more information, and to sign up for reminders, visit https://www.traeger.com/summit-2022. The livestream will also be hosted on Traeger’s Facebook and YouTube pages. For those unable to attend, the recorded livestream will be available on Facebook and YouTube after the event.

Traeger Inc. represents 114.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $912.19 million with the latest information. COOK stock price has been found in the range of $6.82 to $7.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 962.61K shares, COOK reached a trading volume of 8859996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Traeger Inc. [COOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COOK shares is $23.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COOK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Traeger Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $25 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Traeger Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $26, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on COOK stock. On November 16, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for COOK shares from 32 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Traeger Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for COOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

Trading performance analysis for COOK stock

Traeger Inc. [COOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.83. With this latest performance, COOK shares dropped by -11.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.39% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.11 for Traeger Inc. [COOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.50, while it was recorded at 8.87 for the last single week of trading.

Traeger Inc. [COOK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Traeger Inc. [COOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.79 and a Gross Margin at +36.36. Traeger Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.79.

Return on Total Capital for COOK is now 6.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Traeger Inc. [COOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.17. Additionally, COOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.56.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Traeger Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Traeger Inc. [COOK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Traeger Inc. go to 12.86%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Traeger Inc. [COOK]

There are presently around $458 million, or 88.90% of COOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COOK stocks are: ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD with ownership of 24,693,075, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 4,702,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.38 million in COOK stocks shares; and NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $25.89 million in COOK stock with ownership of nearly 20.89% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Traeger Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Traeger Inc. [NYSE:COOK] by around 8,021,351 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 7,430,590 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 36,574,835 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,026,776 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COOK stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,318,013 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,708,029 shares during the same period.