Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] Stock trading around $30.67 per share: What’s Next?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [NYSE: TPX] slipped around -0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $30.67 at the close of the session, down -0.07%. The company report on March 4, 2022 that Tempur Sealy To Present At Financial Conference.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, “Company” or “Tempur Sealy”) announced today that it will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities Consumer and Retail Technology Conference on March 9, 2022.

Date: March 9, 2022Time: 8:00 a.m. ETPresenter: Scott Thompson, Chairman, President and CEO.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. stock is now -34.79% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TPX Stock saw the intraday high of $30.955 and lowest of $30.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 50.51, which means current price is +5.58% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, TPX reached a trading volume of 3225347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPX shares is $45.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Tempur Sealy International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $40, while UBS kept a Buy rating on TPX stock. On July 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TPX shares from 75 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tempur Sealy International Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPX in the course of the last twelve months was 10.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has TPX stock performed recently?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.12. With this latest performance, TPX shares dropped by -3.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.34 for Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.28, while it was recorded at 32.37 for the last single week of trading, and 42.04 for the last 200 days.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.88 and a Gross Margin at +43.45. Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 158.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.38.

Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tempur Sealy International Inc. go to 18.20%.

Insider trade positions for Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]

There are presently around $5,578 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 25,038,337, which is approximately 24.262% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,173,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $588.42 million in TPX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $480.09 million in TPX stock with ownership of nearly -2.039% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tempur Sealy International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 214 institutional holders increased their position in Tempur Sealy International Inc. [NYSE:TPX] by around 19,582,776 shares. Additionally, 210 investors decreased positions by around 20,691,138 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 141,465,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 181,739,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPX stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,756,964 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 5,192,521 shares during the same period.