Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] is 13.66% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Taseko Mines Limited [AMEX: TGB] gained 3.10% or 0.07 points to close at $2.33 with a heavy trading volume of 2636342 shares. The company report on February 28, 2022 that TASEKO MINES: THE GIBRALTAR MINE AND WILLIAMS LAKE FIRST NATION RENEW PARTICIPATION AND COOPERATION AGREEMENT.

Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE: TGB) (LSE: TKO) (“Taseko” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Gibraltar Mine and the Williams Lake First Nation (“WLFN”) have renewed a Participation and Cooperation Agreement (“Agreement”) originally developed and signed in April 2013.

The Agreement commits the Gibraltar Mine and the WLFN to work together in the interest of achieving environmentally responsible and economically beneficial mine development at Taseko’s copper-molybdenum mine near Williams Lake, BC. In addition to enhancing understanding, communication and cooperation between the parties, the Agreement also provides clear mechanisms to advance employment and contracting opportunities for WLFN members, as well as education, training, and community development initiatives.

It opened the trading session at $2.30, the shares rose to $2.35 and dropped to $2.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TGB points out that the company has recorded 30.90% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -56.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, TGB reached to a volume of 2636342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGB shares is $2.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Taseko Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Liberum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Taseko Mines Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taseko Mines Limited is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGB in the course of the last twelve months was 5.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for TGB stock

Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.48. With this latest performance, TGB shares gained by 26.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.04 for Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.00, while it was recorded at 2.24 for the last single week of trading, and 1.98 for the last 200 days.

Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.85 and a Gross Margin at +37.09. Taseko Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.48.

Taseko Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]

There are presently around $136 million, or 22.50% of TGB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGB stocks are: BENEFIT STREET PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 11,003,722, which is approximately -3.509% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 7,387,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.7 million in TGB stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $15.08 million in TGB stock with ownership of nearly 12.457% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Taseko Mines Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Taseko Mines Limited [AMEX:TGB] by around 6,172,334 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 5,087,031 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 48,937,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,197,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGB stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,174,561 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 263,814 shares during the same period.