Sidoti lifts Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [NYSE: CNR] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $24.34 during the day while it closed the day at $24.33. The company report on March 7, 2022 that Cornerstone Building Brands to be Acquired by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for $5.8 Billion.

Shareholders to Receive $24.65 in Cash Per Share.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) (“Cornerstone Building Brands” or the “Company”), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (“CD&R”) in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $5.8 billion, including the assumption of debt.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. stock has also loss -0.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CNR stock has inclined by 50.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 58.71% and gained 39.51% year-on date.

The market cap for CNR stock reached $3.10 billion, with 126.71 million shares outstanding and 56.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, CNR reached a trading volume of 2817209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNR shares is $24.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12.

CNR stock trade performance evaluation

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.25. With this latest performance, CNR shares gained by 13.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.74 for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.78, while it was recorded at 24.33 for the last single week of trading, and 17.10 for the last 200 days.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.42 and a Gross Margin at +18.06. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 81.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.64.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. go to 34.70%.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,839 million, or 92.80% of CNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNR stocks are: CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE, LLC with ownership of 62,143,416, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDEN GATE PRIVATE EQUITY, INC., holding 7,489,402 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $182.14 million in CNR stocks shares; and AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, currently with $113.77 million in CNR stock with ownership of nearly 11.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [NYSE:CNR] by around 6,982,975 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 6,416,077 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 103,323,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,722,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNR stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,505,645 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,607,176 shares during the same period.