ROTH Capital lifts GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

GrowGeneration Corp. [NASDAQ: GRWG] jumped around 0.75 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.07 at the close of the session, up 8.05%. The company report on March 1, 2022 that GrowGeneration Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results; Introduces Full Year 2022 Guidance.

Record Revenue of $422.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $34.5 million in 2021 .

Revenues increased 46% to $90.6 million in the fourth quarter and increased 119% to $422.5 million for the full year 2021.

GrowGeneration Corp. stock is now -22.84% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GRWG Stock saw the intraday high of $10.37 and lowest of $9.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 57.10, which means current price is +49.41% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, GRWG reached a trading volume of 4241372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRWG shares is $16.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRWG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for GrowGeneration Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $30 to $12.50. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for GrowGeneration Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on GRWG stock. On November 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GRWG shares from 41 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GrowGeneration Corp. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRWG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43.

How has GRWG stock performed recently?

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.51. With this latest performance, GRWG shares gained by 30.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRWG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.82 for GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.54, while it was recorded at 9.53 for the last single week of trading, and 23.24 for the last 200 days.

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.55 and a Gross Margin at +25.00. GrowGeneration Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.14.

GrowGeneration Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Earnings analysis for GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRWG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GrowGeneration Corp. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]

There are presently around $254 million, or 55.50% of GRWG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRWG stocks are: ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC with ownership of 3,974,611, which is approximately 172.68% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,473,519 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.37 million in GRWG stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $26.02 million in GRWG stock with ownership of nearly 8.501% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GrowGeneration Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in GrowGeneration Corp. [NASDAQ:GRWG] by around 7,372,826 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 3,916,406 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 15,943,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,232,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRWG stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,752,754 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,609,887 shares during the same period.