Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] is -25.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: PBTS] traded at a high on 03/24/22, posting a 0.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.39. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Powerbridge Technologies signs a series of contracts to help the digital transformation of leading enterprises in multiple industries.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) (“Powerbridge” or the “Company”), a provider of multi-industry technology solutions, announced today that the Company has signed a series of contracts with several leading enterprises in various industries including China’s rail transit, expedited courier service, and smartphones and devices, totaling an amount of around $5 million. According to the contracts, Powerbridge will provide digital transformation solutions for these enterprises and help improve their global operational and management capabilities.

As companies face continuous and rapid growth of international and domestic market demand amid a changing climate of economic globalization and trade integration, leading enterprises in various industries in China have regarded digital transformation and enhancement as one of the key development factors. They rely on modern communication networks to deploy advanced digital solutions, and these digital transformation and enhancement plans are a driving force for their business operations and development.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3729837 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stands at 11.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.86%.

The market cap for PBTS stock reached $21.90 million, with 56.27 million shares outstanding and 43.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, PBTS reached a trading volume of 3729837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.96. With this latest performance, PBTS shares gained by 9.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.19 for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3829, while it was recorded at 0.3983 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0327 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.33 and a Gross Margin at +35.23. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -68.46.

Return on Total Capital for PBTS is now -7.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.32. Additionally, PBTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] managed to generate an average of -$77,346 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.10% of PBTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBTS stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 565,598, which is approximately 507.002% of the company’s market cap and around 11.11% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 236,864 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92000.0 in PBTS stocks shares; and ENGINEERS GATE MANAGER LP, currently with $38000.0 in PBTS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:PBTS] by around 871,536 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 91,824 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 23,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 986,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBTS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 399,117 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 68,588 shares during the same period.