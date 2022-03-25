Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] Is Currently -1.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE: PXD] loss -1.40% or -3.56 points to close at $251.26 with a heavy trading volume of 2812195 shares. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Pioneer Natural Resources Announces $20 Million in Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine.

Pioneer Natural Resources today announced $20 million in humanitarian aid to relief organizations operating in Ukraine and the surrounding region.

Chief Executive Officer, Scott D. Sheffield stated, “The death and destruction along with the displacement of millions of Ukrainians caused by Russia’s unprovoked invasion requires assistance from both governments across the world and the global business community. Pioneer and our employees are proud to support our friends in Ukraine. We sincerely hope to see the conflict end as quickly as possible, and our thoughts are with all those impacted.”.

It opened the trading session at $255.30, the shares rose to $255.87 and dropped to $249.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PXD points out that the company has recorded 63.93% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -95.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, PXD reached to a volume of 2812195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXD shares is $261.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock. On May 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PXD shares from 175 to 185.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Natural Resources Company is set at 9.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for PXD in the course of the last twelve months was 14.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.09. With this latest performance, PXD shares gained by 13.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.01 for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 227.43, while it was recorded at 249.69 for the last single week of trading, and 183.14 for the last 200 days.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.62 and a Gross Margin at +38.25. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.08.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company go to 15.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]

There are presently around $54,405 million, or 89.00% of PXD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,204,856, which is approximately 0.081% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,895,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.56 billion in PXD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.77 billion in PXD stock with ownership of nearly -1.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pioneer Natural Resources Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 531 institutional holders increased their position in Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE:PXD] by around 15,864,875 shares. Additionally, 331 investors decreased positions by around 10,693,750 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 186,944,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,503,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXD stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,497,170 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 2,268,403 shares during the same period.