Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] Revenue clocked in at $1.63 billion, up 13.34% YTD: What’s Next?

Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ: PAAS] surged by $0.45 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $29.15 during the day while it closed the day at $28.30. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Pan American Silver provides update on exploration drilling of the La Colorada Skarn.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (“Pan American” or the “Company”) today provides results for 20 new infill and exploration holes, all of which contain multiple skarn and breccia intercepts.

“Drilling has improved our confidence in the mineralization to the east, west and south of the known skarn footprint, as reported in our November 10, 2021 news release,” said Christopher Emerson, Pan American’s Vice President Business Development and Geology. “Drillhole S-73-21 confirmed high-grade mineralization more than 200 metres from S-71-21 with 78.55 metres of 76 g/t Ag, 0.36% Cu, 4.18% Pb and 9.55% Zn. To the west, U-83-21 confirmed high grade continuous mineralization, as previously indicated by hole U-05-21 and U-67-21.”.

Pan American Silver Corp. stock has also gained 2.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PAAS stock has inclined by 13.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.76% and gained 13.34% year-on date.

The market cap for PAAS stock reached $5.92 billion, with 210.35 million shares outstanding and 210.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, PAAS reached a trading volume of 2896883 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAAS shares is $38.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Pan American Silver Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAAS in the course of the last twelve months was 76.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

PAAS stock trade performance evaluation

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.50. With this latest performance, PAAS shares gained by 16.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.51 for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.51, while it was recorded at 27.85 for the last single week of trading, and 25.57 for the last 200 days.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.32 and a Gross Margin at +21.40. Pan American Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77.

Pan American Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pan American Silver Corp. go to 17.14%.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,657 million, or 60.90% of PAAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAAS stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,926,026, which is approximately -4.226% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,570,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $182.99 million in PAAS stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $112.01 million in PAAS stock with ownership of nearly -1.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pan American Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ:PAAS] by around 7,882,060 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 10,415,550 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 77,102,163 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,399,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAAS stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,836,057 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,299,935 shares during the same period.