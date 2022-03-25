Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd [OR] is 8.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd [NYSE: OR] traded at a low on 03/24/22, posting a -0.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.30. The company report on March 22, 2022 that L’Oréal: News Release: “L’Oréal successfully launches its inaugural €3 billion dual-tranche bond offering including a Sustainability-Linked tranche”.

NEWSRELEASE.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3052301 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd stands at 2.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.66%.

The market cap for OR stock reached $3.01 billion, with 167.15 million shares outstanding and 153.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 933.54K shares, OR reached a trading volume of 3052301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd [OR]?

CIBC have made an estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for OR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for OR in the course of the last twelve months was 42.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has OR stock performed recently?

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd [OR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.21. With this latest performance, OR shares gained by 7.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.84 for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd [OR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.45, while it was recorded at 13.21 for the last single week of trading, and 12.49 for the last 200 days.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd [OR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd [OR]

There are presently around $1,196 million, or 80.63% of OR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OR stocks are: CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC with ownership of 14,754,940, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.54% of the total institutional ownership; EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC., holding 13,965,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $185.88 million in OR stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $185.32 million in OR stock with ownership of nearly -8.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

63 institutional holders increased their position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd [NYSE:OR] by around 5,803,199 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 3,993,377 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 80,036,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,832,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OR stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 858,533 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 574,163 shares during the same period.