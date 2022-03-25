Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] Stock trading around $0.43 per share: What’s Next?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: NAK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.14% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.44%. The company report on March 15, 2022 that Northern Dynasty Comments on Recent Statements by President Biden Regarding ‘Made in America’ and Mining in the U.S..

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM);(NYSE American:NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company”) comments on President Biden’s “Made in America” announcement made on Friday, March 4, 2022, and statements made at a previous event on February 22, 2022, both at The White House. All currency numbers are USD unless otherwise specified.

In his speech, President Joe Biden said, “…But we also need a resilient supply chains [sic] of our own so that we’re never at the mercy of other countries for critical goods ever again…Our manufacturing future, our economic future, our solutions to the climate crisis: They’re all going to be made in America1.”.

Over the last 12 months, NAK stock dropped by -32.17%.

The market cap for the stock reached $234.41 million, with 528.47 million shares outstanding and 518.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.34M shares, NAK stock reached a trading volume of 3355052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gabelli & Co raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2016, representing the official price target for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

NAK Stock Performance Analysis:

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.44. With this latest performance, NAK shares gained by 35.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.84 for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3512, while it was recorded at 0.4152 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4072 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for NAK is now -39.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.09. Additionally, NAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.38.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30 million, or 17.90% of NAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAK stocks are: KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 31,856,624, which is approximately 15.026% of the company’s market cap and around 37.40% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 13,901,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.84 million in NAK stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $3.57 million in NAK stock with ownership of nearly -4.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX:NAK] by around 4,637,475 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 7,727,447 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 58,024,159 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,389,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAK stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 176,024 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 790,783 shares during the same period.