Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] Revenue clocked in at $21.10 million, down -37.51% YTD: What’s Next?

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: NVTS] traded at a high on 03/24/22, posting a 14.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.63. The company report on March 21, 2022 that Navitas Announces World’s First 20-Year Warranty for GaN ICs.

Sets new standard for power semiconductors as GaN ICs enter Data Center, Solar and EV high-reliability markets.

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits has announced a breakthrough 20-year limited warranty for its GaNFast technology – 10x longer than typical silicon, SiC or discrete GaN power semiconductors – and a critical accelerator for GaN’s adoption in data center, solar and EV markets.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2547069 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stands at 8.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.73%.

The market cap for NVTS stock reached $1.24 billion, with 117.73 million shares outstanding and 81.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, NVTS reached a trading volume of 2547069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVTS shares is $18.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on NVTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 58.58.

How has NVTS stock performed recently?

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.43. With this latest performance, NVTS shares gained by 18.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.55 for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.71, while it was recorded at 9.74 for the last single week of trading, and 11.65 for the last 200 days.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -278.96 and a Gross Margin at +45.02. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -643.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.41.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]

There are presently around $255 million, or 23.60% of NVTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVTS stocks are: CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC with ownership of 9,616,879, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 18.00% of the total institutional ownership; BAMCO INC /NY/, holding 2,606,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.19 million in NVTS stocks shares; and NEUMANN ADVISORY HONG KONG LTD, currently with $13.92 million in NVTS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:NVTS] by around 25,015,585 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 14,221,024 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 11,760,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,476,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVTS stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,663,739 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 11,372,177 shares during the same period.